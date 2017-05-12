Families forced out of dangerous rehab dorm

The snake hunter wrestled a 16-foot python into submission, a feat he compared with WrestleMania. Such feats make a difference to an ecosystem under attack.

Mikawaya is recalling a single lot of its chocolate mochi ice cream sold at Trader Joe's stores because the product contains peanuts, which are not listed as an ingredient on the box.

Former U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown could spend the rest of her life in prison after being found guilty of taking money from a charity that was purported to be giving scholarships to poor students.

Fiat Chrysler's US unit is recalling about 1M trucks because of a potential software glitch that could disable side air bags and seatbelts during a rollover.

Melissa McCarthy was out on a New York street with a film crew, reportedly shooting a sketch, playing Press Secretary Sean "Spicey" Spicer, for SNL.

For 50 years, Gratitude House has helped women overcome their addictions.

"I struggle with alcohol and different substances. So I needed to be in a long term treatment facility," said one woman who is currently staying there, who wanted to remain anonymous. "A lot of us are mothers, so a lot of us relate to a lot of issues. Everyone speaks out and we're very open. We don't judge each other."

Gratitude House is one of only two places in Palm Beach County that houses women battling both drug and alcohol addictions and makes space for their children.

"I'm here for reunification with my daughter. There's not a lot of programs that allow women with their children," said the anonymous mother.

But now, the non-profit is struggling to fix the very home these women live in.

"We found that there were so many things going on with that building...That we needed to move the girls and try to repair the buildings," said Lisa McWhorter, Gratitude House executive director.

Because Gratitude House has to continue normal operations, the organization is worried it doesn't' t have enough money to fix the dorm.

"We're having to really ask for assistance from different people to fix these problem," said McWhorter.

They showed us the damage, which ranged from holes in the ceiling, water leaks, broken air conditioning units and potential mold in the air system. Carpets had to be ripped out of some rooms that had taken on water damage.

"All of those things makes the quality of that building not up to standard," said McWhorter.

While the organization is trying to find new homes for the nearly 30 women and children that lived in the dorm, it's also trying to find $100,000 for repairs.

And because babies live in this home, too, staff said it's unsafe for anyone to live in.

"We want to make sure the air quality, the rooms, all of that is up to our standards," said McWhorter. "We came to a point that after looking at everything in that building we just felt like right now for the safety of the clients, we needed to repair that dormitory."

Gratitude House does get some funding from the state and the county, but it says it's not enough to cover the $100,000 repair tab. It hopes community support can help the group get the repairs needed to get the ladies back into their dorm.

"Gratitude House is like an institution in this community," said McWhorter. "I'm asking the community, if you have a passion for these women, you want them to succeed and have a good, solid place to live and to get the great services that are here already -- to give to us."

"God will provide. That's my belief," said Cynthia Riordan, a staff member and former resident.

Reardon used to live in Gratitude House a couple of years ago. After recovering, she came back to help and is now supporting the women through this transition.

"Bring them hope, give them guidance in recovery. To know that there's a better life for them out there," she said. "No matter where they're going to be, they can take what they learned here with them. It's not starting over, it's just continuing their journey. I think it's going to be great once they get it fixed up, whatever the transition is in the future, it's only going to make it a better place."

Some are going to other agencies like The Lord's Place, and Wayside House, while others are even staying in the administration's offices.

"Something unfortunate but I can adjust fast and move on," said one client.

The mothers staying there didn't want to be identified but many are staying positive.

"I'm not as worried because I know that things are going to work out," said one mother.

Gratitude House will continue to offer the classes, therapy and other services during the day for its clients.