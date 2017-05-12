'For lease' signs increase on Clematis Street

The snake hunter wrestled a 16-foot python into submission, a feat he compared with WrestleMania. Such feats make a difference to an ecosystem under attack.

Mikawaya is recalling a single lot of its chocolate mochi ice cream sold at Trader Joe's stores because the product contains peanuts, which are not listed as an ingredient on the box.

Former U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown could spend the rest of her life in prison after being found guilty of taking money from a charity that was purported to be giving scholarships to poor students.

Fiat Chrysler's US unit is recalling about 1M trucks because of a potential software glitch that could disable side air bags and seatbelts during a rollover.

Melissa McCarthy was out on a New York street with a film crew, reportedly shooting a sketch, playing Press Secretary Sean "Spicey" Spicer, for SNL.

It's known as the Art and Entertainment District, but lately it's looking more like the vacancy district. Another popular business on Clematis Street in Downtown West Palm Beach is closing its doors at the end of the month.

The West Palm Beach Downtown Development Authority says it may seem like businesses are coming and going, but there are many well-established businesses on Clematis Street and more on the way.

You can't ignore the 'For Lease' signs on the windows of the restaurants and bars once thriving in Downtown West Palm Beach.

"I think it's going to be an eye opener," said Miles Clinton, manager at Wine Dive, a popular bar and restaurant on Clematis Street.

The Sunday brunch hot spot is also leaving Clematis Street at the end of the month.

"Our rent has went up significantly. We're looking at now 50 dollars a square foot, which is similar to Delray prices," said Clinton.

Right now, there are more than 10 vacant business spaces on a five-block stretch of Clematis. At least four of those were vibrant, popular businesses a year ago.

"It's unfortunate to see some well-established restaurants like Bar Louie go," said Colton Lance, General Manager of Lynora's.

Lance said the restaurant is doing well, but empty building on Clematis Street don't help bring in customers.

"That middle, the intermediate, where a lot of restaurants leave, that kind of affects the street a little bit," said Lance talking about the turn-around time for a new business to open.

The West Palm Beach Downtown Development Authority said in the last six months, about seven businesses have opened downtown including a fitness center, restaurants and retailers. The DDA also said many businesses are opening up around Clematis Street.

"You'll probably see anywhere between 10 to 12 retailers coming Downtown," said Teneka James, Associate Director of the West Palm Beach Downtown Development Authority.

James said as the market fluctuates, businesses come and go, but the DDA is working with landlords to help retain businesses. The authority also provides grand opening assistance grants and other incentives to get new businesses Downtown. There's a big push for more dining options and boutique retail shops.

Clinton feels an increase in rent is going to drastically change the scene on Clematis Street. Wine Dive will re-open at another location nearby, but after five years Clinton said it's a shame they have to leave.

"It's just so expensive to get in here," said Clinton. "Just going down the street you see 5, 6, 7, businesses that were open a year ago and now there's nothing," added Clinton.