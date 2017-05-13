Man shot, killed in West Palm Beach ID'd

-
Melissa McCarthy was out on a New York street with a film crew, reportedly shooting a sketch, playing Press Secretary Sean "Spicey" Spicer, for SNL.More >>
Fiat Chrysler's US unit is recalling about 1M trucks because of a potential software glitch that could disable side air bags and seatbelts during a rollover.
Former U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown could spend the rest of her life in prison after being found guilty of taking money from a charity that was purported to be giving scholarships to poor students.
Mikawaya is recalling a single lot of its chocolate mochi ice cream sold at Trader Joe's stores because the product contains peanuts, which are not listed as an ingredient on the box. More >>
The snake hunter wrestled a 16-foot python into submission, a feat he compared with WrestleMania. Such feats make a difference to an ecosystem under attack. More >>
UPDATE: The victim has been identified as 22-year-old Kasheem Ali El-Haji Shabazz Clay.
The investigation is open and active, officials say.
EARLIER STORY:
A man was shot and killed Friday afternoon in West Palm Beach, police said.
It happened around 4:35 at 5th Street and Division Avenue.
Police have not yet identified the victim and did not give any suspect information.
If you know something you are urged to contact Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-548-TIPS.
This story will be updated when more information is available.
