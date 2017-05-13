SLC structure fire injures resident, firefighter - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

SLC structure fire injures resident, firefighter

Story Video: Click here

St. Lucie Firefighters responded to a late night fire which injured two people, according to the St. Lucie County Fire District.

The incident happened shortly after 11:00 p.m. in the 400 block of SE Whitmore Drive. 

The residents were out of the home before crews arrived, but three dogs and a rabbit were still inside the home. Two dogs and the rabbit were rescued.

First responders transported one adult male due to an injury he received trying to save the pets and one firefighter was also transported from smoke inhalation.

Red Cross provided assistance for the three adults that lived in the home. 

The cause of the fire is undetermined, but appears to be accidental.

