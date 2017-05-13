Riviera Beach PD investigate fatal shooting

The snake hunter wrestled a 16-foot python into submission, a feat he compared with WrestleMania. Such feats make a difference to an ecosystem under attack.

The snake hunter wrestled a 16-foot python into submission, a feat he compared with WrestleMania. Such feats make a difference to an ecosystem under attack.

Mikawaya is recalling a single lot of its chocolate mochi ice cream sold at Trader Joe's stores because the product contains peanuts, which are not listed as an ingredient on the box.

Mikawaya is recalling a single lot of its chocolate mochi ice cream sold at Trader Joe's stores because the product contains peanuts, which are not listed as an ingredient on the box.

Former U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown could spend the rest of her life in prison after being found guilty of taking money from a charity that was purported to be giving scholarships to poor students.

Former U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown could spend the rest of her life in prison after being found guilty of taking money from a charity that was purported to be giving scholarships to poor students.

Ex-congresswoman may spend rest of life in prison for fraud

Ex-congresswoman may spend rest of life in prison for fraud

Fiat Chrysler's US unit is recalling about 1M trucks because of a potential software glitch that could disable side air bags and seatbelts during a rollover.

Fiat Chrysler's US unit is recalling about 1M trucks because of a potential software glitch that could disable side air bags and seatbelts during a rollover.

Melissa McCarthy was out on a New York street with a film crew, reportedly shooting a sketch, playing Press Secretary Sean "Spicey" Spicer, for SNL.

Melissa McCarthy was out on a New York street with a film crew, reportedly shooting a sketch, playing Press Secretary Sean "Spicey" Spicer, for SNL.

Melissa McCarthy as 'Sean Spicer' rides down street on podium

Melissa McCarthy as 'Sean Spicer' rides down street on podium

Police officers found one man shot to death inside a home on the 700 block of West 7th Street, according to Riviera Beach Police.

The incident happened at 7:31 a.m.

Responding officers found a male in his 30's inside the residence and Riviera Beach Fire Rescue pronounced him dead at the scene.

Several other adults who also lived in the residence were questioned by police.

According to Riviera Beach Police, one of the men was identified as the shooter. He was detained as a “person of interest" and is still being questioned.

Initial investigation details suggest that a verbal disagreement between two of the men who lived in the residence escalated and ended with one man shooting the other.

Police have requested a Search Warrant to supplement their ongoing investigation. Charges are expected to be filed.

The residence was shared by several people who all appear to be from other states.

Anyone with related information is asked to contact Riviera Beach Police at (561) 845-4123 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 458-TIPS.

