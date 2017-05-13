Riviera Beach PD investigate fatal shooting - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Riviera Beach PD investigate fatal shooting

Police officers found one man shot to death inside a home on the 700 block of West 7th Street, according to Riviera Beach Police.

The incident happened at 7:31 a.m.

Responding officers found a male in his 30's inside the residence and Riviera Beach Fire Rescue pronounced him dead at the scene.

Several other adults who also lived in the residence were questioned by police.

According to Riviera Beach Police, one of the men was identified as the shooter.  He was detained as a “person of interest" and is still being questioned. 

Initial investigation details suggest that a verbal disagreement between two of the men who lived in the residence escalated and ended with one man shooting the other. 

Police have requested a Search Warrant to supplement their ongoing investigation. Charges are expected to be filed.

The residence was shared by several people who all appear to be from other states.

Anyone with related information is asked to contact Riviera Beach Police at (561) 845-4123 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 458-TIPS.
 

