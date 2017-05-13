Underwater activities bring more revenue to PBC

The snake hunter wrestled a 16-foot python into submission, a feat he compared with WrestleMania. Such feats make a difference to an ecosystem under attack.

Mikawaya is recalling a single lot of its chocolate mochi ice cream sold at Trader Joe's stores because the product contains peanuts, which are not listed as an ingredient on the box.

Former U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown could spend the rest of her life in prison after being found guilty of taking money from a charity that was purported to be giving scholarships to poor students.

Fiat Chrysler's US unit is recalling about 1M trucks because of a potential software glitch that could disable side air bags and seatbelts during a rollover.

Melissa McCarthy was out on a New York street with a film crew, reportedly shooting a sketch, playing Press Secretary Sean "Spicey" Spicer, for SNL.

Jeff Ferro says he's snorkeled in Cozumel before-- but this time he snorkeled at Phil Foster Park in Riviera Beach.

"Didn't know what to expect we go out there and there's like a bunch of big fish, this big and multiple colored fish," Ferro said.

His girlfriend, Kaitlin Alexander from Daytona Beach said, "We saw barracudas and like this little camouflage baby flounder in the sand."

There's more than 150-artificial reefs for snorkelers and divers. Jena McNeal, the area's Artificial Reef Coordinator told us, "They've seen marine species here that they have never seen anywhere else, even professional photographers come specifically to this location to film and photo some great marine species."

Discover The Palm Beaches says the past year, more than 750-thousand people from Miami visited the Palm Beaches. More than 200-thousand from Tampa and almost 500 thousand from Orlando to enjoy underwater activities.

Tourism experts are hoping that more people will come here to go snorkeling and in turn that will bring more revenue to this area.

Ashley Svarney, with Discover The Palm Beaches said, "We know when they come here they are going to stay in our hotels."

Svarney added, "You can get on the beach anywhere up and down the coast of the United states and the Caribbean and other parts of the world there are beaches. But what we have here is so unique because of these underwater treasures."