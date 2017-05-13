Boynton Beach Police arrest man who fired rifle - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Boynton Beach Police arrest man who fired rifle

Boynton Beach Police have one person in custody following reports of a man shooting an assault rifle into the air in the area of Sara Sims park.

The suspect was taken into custody in the 700 block of Ridge Road in Lantana.

There are no reported shooting victims at this point.

A viewer video showed the moment police surrounded the area:

This is a developing story - check back for further updates.

