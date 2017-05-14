Man facing multiple drug and weapons charges - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Man facing multiple drug and weapons charges

Boynton Beach Police have arrested a 25-year-old man following reports of a person shooting an "assault rifle" into the air in the area of Sara Sims park.

Joshua Aiken was taken into custody in the 700 block of Ridge Road in Lantana.

Police say Aiken will be charged with carrying a concealed weapon during the commission of a felony, aggravated fleeing and eluding, resisting arrest without violence, possession of marijuana, possession of cocaine, possession of heroin, driving with a suspended license, leaving the scene of a crash without injuries and corruption by threat.

There were no reported shooting victims.

A viewer video showed the moment police surrounded the area:

 

