Man facing multiple drug and weapons charges

The snake hunter wrestled a 16-foot python into submission, a feat he compared with WrestleMania. Such feats make a difference to an ecosystem under attack.

Mikawaya is recalling a single lot of its chocolate mochi ice cream sold at Trader Joe's stores because the product contains peanuts, which are not listed as an ingredient on the box.

Former U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown could spend the rest of her life in prison after being found guilty of taking money from a charity that was purported to be giving scholarships to poor students.

Ex-congresswoman may spend rest of life in prison for fraud

Fiat Chrysler's US unit is recalling about 1M trucks because of a potential software glitch that could disable side air bags and seatbelts during a rollover.

Melissa McCarthy was out on a New York street with a film crew, reportedly shooting a sketch, playing Press Secretary Sean "Spicey" Spicer, for SNL.

Melissa McCarthy as 'Sean Spicer' rides down street on podium

Boynton Beach Police have arrested a 25-year-old man following reports of a person shooting an "assault rifle" into the air in the area of Sara Sims park.

Joshua Aiken was taken into custody in the 700 block of Ridge Road in Lantana.

Police say Aiken will be charged with carrying a concealed weapon during the commission of a felony, aggravated fleeing and eluding, resisting arrest without violence, possession of marijuana, possession of cocaine, possession of heroin, driving with a suspended license, leaving the scene of a crash without injuries and corruption by threat.

There were no reported shooting victims.

A viewer video showed the moment police surrounded the area: