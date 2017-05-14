Suspicious death investigated in West Palm Beach - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Suspicious death investigated in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- Police are investigating a suspicious death in West Palm Beach Sunday morning.

At 6:59 a.m., police responded to a call of a deceased adult male in the area of Sapodilla Avenue and 9th Street. Detectives are on their way to the scene.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.

