Volunteers build home for local single mom

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- In honor of National Women Build Week, many set out to continue building a new home for a deserving local single mother.

With a hammer and nails in hand, volunteers from Habitat For Humanity and Lowe's were hard at work on a home on 17th Street in West Palm Beach.

The new home's groundbreaking happened on Wednesday and they've already made great progress.

Judy Marte, the recipient of the home, says she and her daughter are excited to finally have a place they can call their own.

"It feels amazing to know that people take their time to come and help other people like me and my family. The way they are doing my house they're working really hard," she said.

The home is expected to be complete by August.

