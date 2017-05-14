Women volunteer to build homes in Boynton Beach leading up to Mo - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Women volunteer to build homes in Boynton Beach leading up to Mother's Day

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. - This Mother’s Day weekend women are doing the heavy lifting to help two Boynton Beach moms.

With pink hard hats and tool belts, groups made strictly of women volunteered to help build homes for the mothers.

The movement is part of Habitat For Humanity of South Palm Beach County’s annual “Women Build.” 

Organizers said the event showcases the unstoppable power of women determined to transform their community. 

“It is exciting and gratifying to see the list of women builders grow everyday. This unique women-only experience offers an inspiring, fun and positive environment for women to give back and learn a few construction skills from Habitat’s women crew leaders along the way,” said honorary chairwoman and Boca Raton mayor Susan Haynie.

The families receiving the new homes include Job and Marie Paul and their three children. They look forward to having their first backyard.

Luckner and Ketny Callixte will move into the other home with their 8-year-old daughter.

“The program has been purposely timed for the days leading up to Mother’s Day because Habitat for Humanity recognizes that women are uniquely positioned to nurture families and build communities,” explained Kari Oeltjen, Habitat for Humanity of South Palm Beach County’s chief development officer.

The homes should be complete in the next couple of months. 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.