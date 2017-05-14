Women volunteer to build homes in Boynton Beach leading up to Mother's Day

Mikawaya is recalling a single lot of its chocolate mochi ice cream sold at Trader Joe's stores because the product contains peanuts, which are not listed as an ingredient on the box.

Mikawaya is recalling a single lot of its chocolate mochi ice cream sold at Trader Joe's stores because the product contains peanuts, which are not listed as an ingredient on the box.

Former U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown could spend the rest of her life in prison after being found guilty of taking money from a charity that was purported to be giving scholarships to poor students.

Former U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown could spend the rest of her life in prison after being found guilty of taking money from a charity that was purported to be giving scholarships to poor students.

Ex-congresswoman may spend rest of life in prison for fraud

Ex-congresswoman may spend rest of life in prison for fraud

Fiat Chrysler's US unit is recalling about 1M trucks because of a potential software glitch that could disable side air bags and seatbelts during a rollover.

Fiat Chrysler's US unit is recalling about 1M trucks because of a potential software glitch that could disable side air bags and seatbelts during a rollover.

Melissa McCarthy was out on a New York street with a film crew, reportedly shooting a sketch, playing Press Secretary Sean "Spicey" Spicer, for SNL.

Melissa McCarthy was out on a New York street with a film crew, reportedly shooting a sketch, playing Press Secretary Sean "Spicey" Spicer, for SNL.

Melissa McCarthy as 'Sean Spicer' rides down street on podium

Melissa McCarthy as 'Sean Spicer' rides down street on podium

Miss District of Columbia, a 25-year-old scientist, was crowned Sunday in the 2017 edition of Miss USA.

Miss District of Columbia, a 25-year-old scientist, was crowned Sunday in the 2017 edition of Miss USA.

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. - This Mother’s Day weekend women are doing the heavy lifting to help two Boynton Beach moms.

With pink hard hats and tool belts, groups made strictly of women volunteered to help build homes for the mothers.

The movement is part of Habitat For Humanity of South Palm Beach County’s annual “Women Build.”

Organizers said the event showcases the unstoppable power of women determined to transform their community.

“It is exciting and gratifying to see the list of women builders grow everyday. This unique women-only experience offers an inspiring, fun and positive environment for women to give back and learn a few construction skills from Habitat’s women crew leaders along the way,” said honorary chairwoman and Boca Raton mayor Susan Haynie.

The families receiving the new homes include Job and Marie Paul and their three children. They look forward to having their first backyard.

Luckner and Ketny Callixte will move into the other home with their 8-year-old daughter.

“The program has been purposely timed for the days leading up to Mother’s Day because Habitat for Humanity recognizes that women are uniquely positioned to nurture families and build communities,” explained Kari Oeltjen, Habitat for Humanity of South Palm Beach County’s chief development officer.

The homes should be complete in the next couple of months.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.