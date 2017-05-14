Police: Mom hits son who didn't give her card

The snake hunter wrestled a 16-foot python into submission, a feat he compared with WrestleMania. Such feats make a difference to an ecosystem under attack.

The snake hunter wrestled a 16-foot python into submission, a feat he compared with WrestleMania. Such feats make a difference to an ecosystem under attack.

Mikawaya is recalling a single lot of its chocolate mochi ice cream sold at Trader Joe's stores because the product contains peanuts, which are not listed as an ingredient on the box.

Mikawaya is recalling a single lot of its chocolate mochi ice cream sold at Trader Joe's stores because the product contains peanuts, which are not listed as an ingredient on the box.

Former U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown could spend the rest of her life in prison after being found guilty of taking money from a charity that was purported to be giving scholarships to poor students.

Former U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown could spend the rest of her life in prison after being found guilty of taking money from a charity that was purported to be giving scholarships to poor students.

Fiat Chrysler's US unit is recalling about 1M trucks because of a potential software glitch that could disable side air bags and seatbelts during a rollover.

Fiat Chrysler's US unit is recalling about 1M trucks because of a potential software glitch that could disable side air bags and seatbelts during a rollover.

Melissa McCarthy was out on a New York street with a film crew, reportedly shooting a sketch, playing Press Secretary Sean "Spicey" Spicer, for SNL.

Melissa McCarthy was out on a New York street with a film crew, reportedly shooting a sketch, playing Press Secretary Sean "Spicey" Spicer, for SNL.

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) -- Police in South Carolina say a woman has been arrested for hitting her young son after he gave a Mother's Day card to his grandmother but not to her.

A Spartanburg Police Department report says Shontrell Murphy is charged with cruelty to children for hitting her son on the head Thursday. His age was not given. He was treated and released from a local hospital.

According to the report, the boy's sister told police that Shontrell Murphy hit the boy hard because he gave his grandmother a card but not her. She then tore the card up.

Police say Shontrell Murphy has been released from the Spartanburg County Detention Center. It wasn't clear Sunday if she has an attorney, and the number listed on the police report wasn't working.