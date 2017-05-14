2 Suspects arrested after Vero Beach carjacking

The snake hunter wrestled a 16-foot python into submission, a feat he compared with WrestleMania. Such feats make a difference to an ecosystem under attack.

Mikawaya is recalling a single lot of its chocolate mochi ice cream sold at Trader Joe's stores because the product contains peanuts, which are not listed as an ingredient on the box.

Former U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown could spend the rest of her life in prison after being found guilty of taking money from a charity that was purported to be giving scholarships to poor students.

Ex-congresswoman may spend rest of life in prison for fraud

Fiat Chrysler's US unit is recalling about 1M trucks because of a potential software glitch that could disable side air bags and seatbelts during a rollover.

Melissa McCarthy was out on a New York street with a film crew, reportedly shooting a sketch, playing Press Secretary Sean "Spicey" Spicer, for SNL.

Melissa McCarthy as 'Sean Spicer' rides down street on podium

VERO BEACH, Fla. -- Two carjacking suspects have been arrested in Vero Beach.

The Indian River County Sheriff's Office says a 76-year-old man was parked outside the Publix grocery store at Olso Road and U.S. 1 on Sunday at approximately 2 p.m., when two black males entered his vehicle, drove him to the Oslo boat ramp and forced him out.

Deputies stopped the vehicle a short time later in St. Lucie County at King's Highway and Angle Road.

Two men are in custody and detectives are continuing their investigation.

IRCSO says no weapons were displayed during the carjacking and the victim did not report any injuries.