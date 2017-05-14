Torch-wielding group protests statue removal

The snake hunter wrestled a 16-foot python into submission, a feat he compared with WrestleMania. Such feats make a difference to an ecosystem under attack.

Mikawaya is recalling a single lot of its chocolate mochi ice cream sold at Trader Joe's stores because the product contains peanuts, which are not listed as an ingredient on the box.

Former U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown could spend the rest of her life in prison after being found guilty of taking money from a charity that was purported to be giving scholarships to poor students.

Ex-congresswoman may spend rest of life in prison for fraud

Fiat Chrysler's US unit is recalling about 1M trucks because of a potential software glitch that could disable side air bags and seatbelts during a rollover.

Melissa McCarthy was out on a New York street with a film crew, reportedly shooting a sketch, playing Press Secretary Sean "Spicey" Spicer, for SNL.

Melissa McCarthy as 'Sean Spicer' rides down street on podium

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) -- A torch-wielding group including a prominent white nationalist has protested against plans to remove a Confederate monument in Virginia.

Local media outlets report that the group rallied around the statue of Gen. Robert E. Lee in Charlottesville on Saturday night.

Among those there was Richard Spencer, who popularized the phrase "alt-right." Spencer spoke at an earlier Charlottesville rally Saturday and tweeted a picture of himself holding a torch at the night protest.

Mayor Mike Signer called the protest either "profoundly ignorant" or aimed at instilling fear in "minority populations in a way that hearkens back to the days of the KKK."

The Daily Progress reports that Charlottesville Republican Party Chairman Erich Reimer said the group's promotion of "intolerance and hatred" is "utterly disgusting and disturbing beyond words."