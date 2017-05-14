Protesters spell 'Resist!' at Trump golf course - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Protesters spell 'Resist!' at Trump golf course

RANCHO PALOS VERDES, Calif. (AP) -- Some 200 protesters gathered at President Donald Trump's golf course near Los Angeles and spread out in the grass to form the word "RESIST!"

A group calling itself "Indivisible San Pedro" organized the demonstration Saturday at a public park nestled within Trump National Golf Course in Rancho Palos Verdes.

Peter Warren, a retired journalist, tells the Los Angeles Times the group wanted to protest Trump's policies and urge the release of his tax returns.

He says it took 15 minutes to form the 30-foot-tall letters, after which they sang "God Bless America."

Warren says it would have been too hard to spell out "release your taxes" so they opted for "resist" instead.

He says golf course officials and sheriff's deputies watched from the clubhouse but didn't intervene.

