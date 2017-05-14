Family: JetBlue kicked us off plane over cake

The snake hunter wrestled a 16-foot python into submission, a feat he compared with WrestleMania. Such feats make a difference to an ecosystem under attack.

Mikawaya is recalling a single lot of its chocolate mochi ice cream sold at Trader Joe's stores because the product contains peanuts, which are not listed as an ingredient on the box.

Former U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown could spend the rest of her life in prison after being found guilty of taking money from a charity that was purported to be giving scholarships to poor students.

Fiat Chrysler's US unit is recalling about 1M trucks because of a potential software glitch that could disable side air bags and seatbelts during a rollover.

Melissa McCarthy was out on a New York street with a film crew, reportedly shooting a sketch, playing Press Secretary Sean "Spicey" Spicer, for SNL.

NEW YORK (AP) -- A New Jersey family says their plans to celebrate a birthday in Nevada were crushed when JetBlue Airways kicked them off the plane for storing a birthday cake in an overhead bin.

Cameron Burke tells the Daily News they were flying out of Kennedy Airport May 3 when he was asked to remove the cake, which he did. He said another attendant berated him, telling them to leave the plane after he questioned whether the attendant had been drinking.

JetBue said Sunday the cake and other items were stowed in a bin reserved for safety and emergency equipment and the family refused multiple requests to remove them.

The airline said the family cursed and yelled at the crew. Police were called and the captain determined they would not be allowed to fly.

