Officer-involved shooting investigated in WPB - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Officer-involved shooting investigated in WPB

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating an officer-involved shooting Monday morning in West Palm Beach.

At 3 a.m., police had an area near Palmetto Park in West Palm Beach roped off.

Chief Sarah Mooney confirmed her officer(s) were involved. One person was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. No officers were transported, Mooney said.

The State Attorney’s Office was called to the scene.

This is a developing story that we will update on Today on 5 and on WPTV.com.

