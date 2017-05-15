2 Broward teachers accused of beating girl - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

2 Broward teachers accused of beating girl

Two Broward County High School teachers are facing child abuse charges in Palm Beach County.

Detectives arrested Delvin Randolph, 36, and Stephanie Garcia, 33, of Boynton Beach after deputies say they found bruises and other marks on a 9-year-old child.

The child said she was beaten on May 7.

Deputies aren't saying how the child is related to the suspects. They say the child told someone the pair beat them.

Randolph and Garcia are currently out of jail.
 

