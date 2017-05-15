2 Arrested after carjacking outside Publix - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

2 Arrested after carjacking outside Publix

Story Video: Click here

Two carjacking suspects have been arrested in Vero Beach.

The Indian River County Sheriff's Office says a 76-year-old man was parked outside the Publix grocery store at Olso Road and U.S. 1 on Sunday at approximately 2 p.m., when two men entered his vehicle, drove him to the Oslo boat ramp and forced him out.

 

Deputies stopped the vehicle a short time later in St. Lucie County at King's Highway and Angle Road.

Two men are in custody and detectives are continuing their investigation.

The sheriff's office said no weapons were displayed during the carjacking and the victim did not report any injuries.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.