West Palm Beach driver rams cars, shot by police

The snake hunter wrestled a 16-foot python into submission, a feat he compared with WrestleMania. Such feats make a difference to an ecosystem under attack.

The snake hunter wrestled a 16-foot python into submission, a feat he compared with WrestleMania. Such feats make a difference to an ecosystem under attack.

Mikawaya is recalling a single lot of its chocolate mochi ice cream sold at Trader Joe's stores because the product contains peanuts, which are not listed as an ingredient on the box.

Mikawaya is recalling a single lot of its chocolate mochi ice cream sold at Trader Joe's stores because the product contains peanuts, which are not listed as an ingredient on the box.

Former U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown could spend the rest of her life in prison after being found guilty of taking money from a charity that was purported to be giving scholarships to poor students.

Former U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown could spend the rest of her life in prison after being found guilty of taking money from a charity that was purported to be giving scholarships to poor students.

Ex-congresswoman may spend rest of life in prison for fraud

Ex-congresswoman may spend rest of life in prison for fraud

Fiat Chrysler's US unit is recalling about 1M trucks because of a potential software glitch that could disable side air bags and seatbelts during a rollover.

Fiat Chrysler's US unit is recalling about 1M trucks because of a potential software glitch that could disable side air bags and seatbelts during a rollover.

Melissa McCarthy was out on a New York street with a film crew, reportedly shooting a sketch, playing Press Secretary Sean "Spicey" Spicer, for SNL.

Melissa McCarthy was out on a New York street with a film crew, reportedly shooting a sketch, playing Press Secretary Sean "Spicey" Spicer, for SNL.

Story Video: Click here

One person is hospitalized and another is in custody after an officer-involved shooting early Monday morning in West Palm Beach.

Shortly after midnight, police had an area near Palmetto Park at Nathan Hale Road and Parker Avenue in West Palm Beach roped off.

Chief Sarah Mooney said around midnight officers were called to the area after there was a call about a suspicious vehicle and unwanted guests.

Mooney said the officers arrived and approached the vehicle, and the people inside were not compliant with police, putting their vehicle in reverse and ramming a patrol car. They also rammed a backup officer's car at the scene, causing a female officer to dive out of the way to escape injury.

The suspects then drove forward and hit the first officer's car again.

“As the people inside the car realized that the police were approaching them, they rammed the police car in reverse and ran into the back up officer car and then put the car in drive and then crashed into the other officer's car,” said Mooney.

Officers had spoken with the suspects in the car, then the driver drove forward toward the officers, which prompted police to shoot at the car.

The driver sustained several gunshot wounds and was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Another person was taken into custody. No officers were injured, Mooney said.

A gun was recovered from the driver's car.

"I heard six gunshots in very rapid succession and a few minutes later heard and saw sirens from all directions," said resident Jennifer Frank, who lives nearby.

The State Attorney’s Office was called to the scene. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the case.

Police have not released the names of the suspects or the officers involved in the shooting.

The officers are on paid administrative leave.