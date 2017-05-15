Rollover crash near Royal Palm injures woman - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Rollover crash near Royal Palm injures woman

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue responded to a rollover crash involving two vehicles Monday morning just north of Royal Palm Beach

At 7:18 a.m., crews responded to the wreck near Royal Palm Beach Boulevard and Mellow Court.

A woman is being transported to a local hospital for treatment, according to a written statement from Palm Beach County Fire Rescue Capt. Albert Borroto.

Traffic is being affected in the area.

