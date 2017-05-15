Sheriff: Ex-bookkeeper stole from little league

Mikawaya is recalling a single lot of its chocolate mochi ice cream sold at Trader Joe's stores because the product contains peanuts, which are not listed as an ingredient on the box.

Former U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown could spend the rest of her life in prison after being found guilty of taking money from a charity that was purported to be giving scholarships to poor students.

Fiat Chrysler's US unit is recalling about 1M trucks because of a potential software glitch that could disable side air bags and seatbelts during a rollover.

A former bookkeeper for Martin County South Little League is accused of taking thousands of dollars from the organization, according to the sheriff's office.

Over a year's time, Kandy Penenori stole nearly $14,000 and used the funds to shop at stores such as Walmart, Target and Bass Pro Shops, the sheriff's office said.

She had direct access to the little league's debit and bank numbers, the sheriff's office said.

The organization said it is deeply saddened and has implemented additional security measures to prevent anything similar from happening in the future.

The sheriff's office arrested Penenori and booked her into the Martin County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

Martin County South Little League posted the following statement: