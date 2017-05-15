Parents of Seth Adams, PBSO resolve civil suit

Mikawaya is recalling a single lot of its chocolate mochi ice cream sold at Trader Joe's stores because the product contains peanuts, which are not listed as an ingredient on the box.

Former U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown could spend the rest of her life in prison after being found guilty of taking money from a charity that was purported to be giving scholarships to poor students.

Ex-congresswoman may spend rest of life in prison for fraud

Fiat Chrysler's US unit is recalling about 1M trucks because of a potential software glitch that could disable side air bags and seatbelts during a rollover.

Melissa McCarthy was out on a New York street with a film crew, reportedly shooting a sketch, playing Press Secretary Sean "Spicey" Spicer, for SNL.

Miss District of Columbia, a 25-year-old scientist, was crowned Sunday in the 2017 edition of Miss USA.

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. - The parents of Seth Adams, the unarmed 24-year-old who was shot and killed by Palm Beach County Sgt. Michael M. Custer in 2012, will hold a press conference on Monday to discuss the latest development in their civil suit against the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office.

The Adams were suing PBSO Sgt. Michael Custer and PBSO, accusing Custer of using excessive force when he killed their son in May 2012.

Lydia and Richard Adams will deliver remarks and discuss their next steps alongside attorneys from Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll who represent them.

In March of this year, a federal judge declared a mistrial, after jurors could not unanimously reach a verdict over whether Sergeant Custer used excessive force. Eight of nine jurors found in favor of the Adams. A second civil trial was set to begin on July 10.

On May 16, 2012, Sgt. Custer was participating in an undercover surveillance operation and parked his unmarked vehicle at a gardening business owned and operated by the Adams family, despite signs prohibiting after hours parking.

Seth Adams arrived home at about 11:40 p.m. that evening and, upon exiting his vehicle to open the gate, was confronted by Custer. During an ensuing altercation, Custer drew his Glock pistol and shot Adams three times, ultimately causing his death.



Custer testified Adams was shot after reaching into the cab of his truck, presumably to obtain a weapon, thereby putting Custer in fear for his life.

During the trial, the Adams and their attorneys presented testimony from several witnesses that showed physical evidence, did not match with Custer's version of events. Adams was unarmed.

The press conference is set for 1 p.m.

