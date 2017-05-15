Parents of Seth Adams, PBSO resolve civil suit - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Parents of Seth Adams, PBSO resolve civil suit

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. - The parents of Seth Adams, the unarmed 24-year-old who was shot and killed by Palm Beach County Sgt. Michael M. Custer in 2012, will hold a press conference on Monday to discuss the latest development in their civil suit against the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office.

The Adams were suing PBSO Sgt. Michael Custer and PBSO, accusing Custer of using excessive force when he killed their son in May 2012. 

Lydia and Richard Adams will deliver remarks and discuss their next steps alongside attorneys from Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll who represent them.

In March of this year, a federal judge declared a mistrial, after jurors could not unanimously reach a verdict over whether Sergeant Custer used excessive force. Eight of nine jurors found in favor of the Adams. A second civil trial was set to begin on July 10.

On May 16, 2012, Sgt. Custer was participating in an undercover surveillance operation and parked his unmarked vehicle at a gardening business owned and operated by the Adams family, despite signs prohibiting after hours parking.

Seth Adams arrived home at about 11:40 p.m. that evening and, upon exiting his vehicle to open the gate, was confronted by Custer. During an ensuing altercation, Custer drew his Glock pistol and shot Adams three times, ultimately causing his death.

Custer testified Adams was shot after reaching into the cab of his truck, presumably to obtain a weapon, thereby putting Custer in fear for his life.

During the trial, the Adams and their attorneys presented testimony from several witnesses that showed physical evidence, did not match with Custer's version of events. Adams was unarmed.

The press conference is set for 1 p.m.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.