All clear at Stuart Post Office after bomb threat

-
Monday, May 15 2017 9:24 AM EDT2017-05-15 13:24:17 GMT
Monday, May 15 2017 9:26 AM EDT2017-05-15 13:26:19 GMT
Miss District of Columbia, a 25-year-old scientist, was crowned Sunday in the 2017 edition of Miss USA. More >>
Miss District of Columbia, a 25-year-old scientist, was crowned Sunday in the 2017 edition of Miss USA.More >>
Friday, May 12 2017 1:05 PM EDT2017-05-12 17:05:28 GMT
Friday, May 12 2017 1:05 PM EDT2017-05-12 17:05:28 GMT
Melissa McCarthy was out on a New York street with a film crew, reportedly shooting a sketch, playing Press Secretary Sean "Spicey" Spicer, for SNL.More >>
Melissa McCarthy was out on a New York street with a film crew, reportedly shooting a sketch, playing Press Secretary Sean "Spicey" Spicer, for SNL.More >>
Friday, May 12 2017 10:31 AM EDT2017-05-12 14:31:49 GMT
Friday, May 12 2017 10:31 AM EDT2017-05-12 14:31:49 GMT
Fiat Chrysler's US unit is recalling about 1M trucks because of a potential software glitch that could disable side air bags and seatbelts during a rollover.More >> Fiat Chrysler's US unit is recalling about 1M trucks because of a potential software glitch that could disable side air bags and seatbelts during a rollover.More >>
Friday, May 12 2017 8:13 AM EDT2017-05-12 12:13:42 GMT
Friday, May 12 2017 8:13 AM EDT2017-05-12 12:13:42 GMT
Former U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown could spend the rest of her life in prison after being found guilty of taking money from a charity that was purported to be giving scholarships to poor students.More >> Former U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown could spend the rest of her life in prison after being found guilty of taking money from a charity that was purported to be giving scholarships to poor students.More >>
Thursday, May 11 2017 2:26 PM EDT2017-05-11 18:26:10 GMT
Thursday, May 11 2017 2:26 PM EDT2017-05-11 18:26:10 GMT
Mikawaya is recalling a single lot of its chocolate mochi ice cream sold at Trader Joe's stores because the product contains peanuts, which are not listed as an ingredient on the box. More >>
Mikawaya is recalling a single lot of its chocolate mochi ice cream sold at Trader Joe's stores because the product contains peanuts, which are not listed as an ingredient on the box.More >>
STUART, Fla. - The Stuart Post Office was evacuated for a time Monday morning after a bomb threat was called in shortly before 9 a.m.
Stuart Police, Stuart Fire Rescue, and the Martin County Sheriffs Office secured the area and closed a number of streets around the Johnson Avenue building, as a precaution.
Investigators later cleared the building and reopened roads in the area.
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.