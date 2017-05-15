All clear at Stuart Post Office after bomb threat - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

All clear at Stuart Post Office after bomb threat

STUART, Fla. - The Stuart Post Office was evacuated for a time Monday morning after a bomb threat was called in shortly before 9 a.m.

Stuart Police, Stuart Fire Rescue, and the Martin County Sheriffs Office secured the area and closed a number of streets around the Johnson Avenue building, as a precaution.

Investigators later cleared the building and reopened roads in the area.

