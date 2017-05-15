Stuart Post Office evacuated after a bomb threat

-
Monday, May 15 2017 9:24 AM EDT2017-05-15 13:24:17 GMT
Miss District of Columbia, a 25-year-old scientist, was crowned Sunday in the 2017 edition of Miss USA. More >>
Friday, May 12 2017 1:05 PM EDT2017-05-12 17:05:28 GMT
Melissa McCarthy was out on a New York street with a film crew, reportedly shooting a sketch, playing Press Secretary Sean "Spicey" Spicer, for SNL.More >>
Friday, May 12 2017 10:31 AM EDT2017-05-12 14:31:49 GMT
Fiat Chrysler's US unit is recalling about 1M trucks because of a potential software glitch that could disable side air bags and seatbelts during a rollover.More >>
Friday, May 12 2017 8:13 AM EDT2017-05-12 12:13:42 GMT
Former U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown could spend the rest of her life in prison after being found guilty of taking money from a charity that was purported to be giving scholarships to poor students.More >>
Thursday, May 11 2017 2:26 PM EDT2017-05-11 18:26:10 GMT
Mikawaya is recalling a single lot of its chocolate mochi ice cream sold at Trader Joe's stores because the product contains peanuts, which are not listed as an ingredient on the box. More >>
The Stuart Post Office has been evacuated after a bomb threat was called in shortly before 9 Monday morning.
Stuart Police, Stuart Fire-Rescue, and the Martin County Sheriffs Office have secured the area by closing a number of streets around the Johnson Avenue building.
Stuart police ask that you avoid the area.
This story will be updated when more information is available.
