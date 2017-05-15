Stuart Post Office evacuated after a bomb threat - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Stuart Post Office evacuated after a bomb threat

 The Stuart Post Office has been evacuated after a bomb threat was called in shortly before 9 Monday morning.

Stuart Police, Stuart Fire-Rescue, and the Martin County Sheriffs Office have secured the area by closing a number of streets around the Johnson Avenue building.

Stuart police ask that you avoid the area.

This story will be updated when more information is available.

