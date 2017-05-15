2 People injured in shooting near The Acreage

Mikawaya is recalling a single lot of its chocolate mochi ice cream sold at Trader Joe's stores because the product contains peanuts, which are not listed as an ingredient on the box.

Former U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown could spend the rest of her life in prison after being found guilty of taking money from a charity that was purported to be giving scholarships to poor students.

Ex-congresswoman may spend rest of life in prison for fraud

Fiat Chrysler's US unit is recalling about 1M trucks because of a potential software glitch that could disable side air bags and seatbelts during a rollover.

Melissa McCarthy was out on a New York street with a film crew, reportedly shooting a sketch, playing Press Secretary Sean "Spicey" Spicer, for SNL.

Melissa McCarthy as 'Sean Spicer' rides down street on podium

Miss District of Columbia, a 25-year-old scientist, was crowned Sunday in the 2017 edition of Miss USA.

Two people were sent to the hospital after a shooting Monday morning near The Acreage, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.

The shooting occurred at 9:15 a.m. at a residence in the 12000 block of 59th Street North near 120th Avenue North.

Capt. Albert Borroto with PBCFR said one of the victims had to be transported by helicopter.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting.

.@PBCFR says 2 people taken to hospital after shooting in Acreage off 59 St N @WPTV @FOX29WFLX pic.twitter.com/JwuYnOGfoa — Andrew Ruiz (@AndrewRuizWPTV) May 15, 2017

