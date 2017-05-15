2 People injured in shooting near The Acreage - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

2 People injured in shooting near The Acreage

Two people were sent to the hospital after a shooting Monday morning near The Acreage, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.

The shooting occurred at 9:15 a.m. at a residence in the 12000 block of 59th Street North near 120th Avenue North.

Capt. Albert Borroto with PBCFR said one of the victims had to be transported by helicopter.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting.

Refresh this page for updates.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.