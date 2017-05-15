Palm Beach Co. K9 recovering from bullet wound

Mikawaya is recalling a single lot of its chocolate mochi ice cream sold at Trader Joe's stores because the product contains peanuts, which are not listed as an ingredient on the box.

Former U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown could spend the rest of her life in prison after being found guilty of taking money from a charity that was purported to be giving scholarships to poor students.

Ex-congresswoman may spend rest of life in prison for fraud

Fiat Chrysler's US unit is recalling about 1M trucks because of a potential software glitch that could disable side air bags and seatbelts during a rollover.

Melissa McCarthy was out on a New York street with a film crew, reportedly shooting a sketch, playing Press Secretary Sean "Spicey" Spicer, for SNL.

Melissa McCarthy as 'Sean Spicer' rides down street on podium

Miss District of Columbia, a 25-year-old scientist, was crowned Sunday in the 2017 edition of Miss USA.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) -- A Palm Beach County police dog that was wounded by a bullet during a Friday shootout with a robbery suspect in Jupiter is recovering and has been released to his handler.

Local news outlets reported Sunday that Palm Beach Sheriff's Office K9 Casper was released from veterinary care after the round was removed from his hindquarters.

The sheriff's office says Casper recovered from anesthesia, is now on antibiotics and is walking well considering the circumstances.

The suspect, 46-year-old Phillip Oshea, was killed in the Friday shootout with deputies in Jupiter.

Investigators say he was involved in a bar robbery earlier that day and had outstanding criminal warrants in North Carolina.