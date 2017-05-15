Two arrested in Peacock Run Apartments shooting

Mikawaya is recalling a single lot of its chocolate mochi ice cream sold at Trader Joe's stores because the product contains peanuts, which are not listed as an ingredient on the box.

Mikawaya is recalling a single lot of its chocolate mochi ice cream sold at Trader Joe's stores because the product contains peanuts, which are not listed as an ingredient on the box.

Former U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown could spend the rest of her life in prison after being found guilty of taking money from a charity that was purported to be giving scholarships to poor students.

Former U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown could spend the rest of her life in prison after being found guilty of taking money from a charity that was purported to be giving scholarships to poor students.

Ex-congresswoman may spend rest of life in prison for fraud

Ex-congresswoman may spend rest of life in prison for fraud

Fiat Chrysler's US unit is recalling about 1M trucks because of a potential software glitch that could disable side air bags and seatbelts during a rollover.

Fiat Chrysler's US unit is recalling about 1M trucks because of a potential software glitch that could disable side air bags and seatbelts during a rollover.

Melissa McCarthy was out on a New York street with a film crew, reportedly shooting a sketch, playing Press Secretary Sean "Spicey" Spicer, for SNL.

Melissa McCarthy was out on a New York street with a film crew, reportedly shooting a sketch, playing Press Secretary Sean "Spicey" Spicer, for SNL.

Miss District of Columbia, a 25-year-old scientist, was crowned Sunday in the 2017 edition of Miss USA.

Miss District of Columbia, a 25-year-old scientist, was crowned Sunday in the 2017 edition of Miss USA.

Two juveniles from Fort Pierce have been arrested in connection with a shooting May 1 at Peacock Run Apartments in Port St. Lucie, according to police.

A 17-year-old faces charges of attempted 2nd-degree murder with weapon and aggravated battery with firearm. A 16-year-old faces charges of robbery with firearm and attempted felony murder.

An adult, four teenagers, and three younger children were in various rooms at one of the apartments on NW East Torino Parkway when a knock at the door was answered and two armed people rushed in.



A 17-year-old victim was struck in the abdomen by a bullet. One of the suspects was hit in the wrist.

The injuries were non-life threatening.

Police plan to release more details at a Monday afternoon news conference.