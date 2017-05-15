Two arrested in Peacock Run Apartments shooting - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Two arrested in Peacock Run Apartments shooting

Two juveniles from Fort Pierce have been arrested in connection with a shooting May 1 at Peacock Run Apartments in Port St. Lucie, according to police.

A 17-year-old faces charges of attempted 2nd-degree murder with weapon and aggravated battery with firearm. A 16-year-old faces charges of robbery with firearm and attempted felony murder.

An adult, four teenagers, and three younger children were in various rooms at one of the apartments on NW East Torino Parkway when a knock at the door was answered and two armed people rushed in. 
 
A 17-year-old victim was struck in the abdomen by a bullet.  One of the suspects was hit in the wrist.

The injuries were non-life threatening.

Police plan to release more details at a Monday afternoon news conference.

 

