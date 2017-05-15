ME: No alcohol in officer at time of crash - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

ME: No alcohol in officer at time of crash

Story Video: Click here

The Miami-Dade medical examiner has released the toxicology report for the Delray Beach Police officer who died in a crash in Key West on April 8.

The report details that Officer Christine Braswell died of multiple blunt force trauma and had no alcohol in her blood.

Braswell was driving a scooter with fellow Delray Officer Bernenda Marc when she collided with a car.

 

The driver of the car, Lacy Morris, had a blood alcohol level which 0.17, which is twice the legal limit.

Morris is charged with DUI manslaughter, DUI serious bodily injury, DUI property damage and possession of marijuana. 

Her bond is set at $170,000. Her arraignment is scheduled for June 1.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.