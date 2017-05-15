Delray Beach woman missing at sea in the Bahamas

Mikawaya is recalling a single lot of its chocolate mochi ice cream sold at Trader Joe's stores because the product contains peanuts, which are not listed as an ingredient on the box.

Former U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown could spend the rest of her life in prison after being found guilty of taking money from a charity that was purported to be giving scholarships to poor students.

Ex-congresswoman may spend rest of life in prison for fraud

Fiat Chrysler's US unit is recalling about 1M trucks because of a potential software glitch that could disable side air bags and seatbelts during a rollover.

Melissa McCarthy was out on a New York street with a film crew, reportedly shooting a sketch, playing Press Secretary Sean "Spicey" Spicer, for SNL.

Melissa McCarthy as 'Sean Spicer' rides down street on podium

Miss District of Columbia, a 25-year-old scientist, was crowned Sunday in the 2017 edition of Miss USA.

The Coast Guard said Monday they rescued a man from a life raft and is searching for his Delray Beach wife about 30 miles west of Cay Sal, Bahamas.

The Coast Guard said in a written statement that the woman, Isabella Hellman, of Delray Beach, was last seen around 8 p.m. Sunday.

Watch standers with the Seventh Coast Guard District Command Center said they received an emergency position indicating a radio beacon alert from a catamaran west of Cay Sal.

Personnel from the International Response Coordination Center received a call from Lewis Bennett, who said his vessel had reportedly struck an unknown object.

This caused the vessel to take on water and he was abandoning his vessel. Lewis told watch standers his wife was missing.

A Coast Guard Air Station Miami MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew and an HC-144 Ocean Sentry airplane crew were launched to search for Hellman. They also diverted a Coast Guard cutter crew to assist in the search.

Currently searching for the woman are:

A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew

A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater HC-130 Hercules airplane crew

A Coast Guard Air Station Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry airplane crew

Coast Guard Cutter Kathleen Moore crew

