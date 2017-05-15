Delray Beach woman missing at sea in the Bahamas - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Delray Beach woman missing at sea in the Bahamas

The Coast Guard said Monday they rescued a man from a life raft and is searching for his Delray Beach wife about 30 miles west of Cay Sal, Bahamas.

The Coast Guard said in a written statement that the woman, Isabella Hellman, of Delray Beach, was last seen around 8 p.m. Sunday.

Watch standers with the Seventh Coast Guard District Command Center said they received an emergency position indicating a radio beacon alert from a catamaran west of Cay Sal.

Personnel from the International Response Coordination Center received a call from Lewis Bennett, who said his vessel had reportedly struck an unknown object.  

This caused the vessel to take on water and he was abandoning his vessel. Lewis told watch standers his wife was missing.

A Coast Guard Air Station Miami MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew and an HC-144 Ocean Sentry airplane crew were launched to search for Hellman. They also diverted a Coast Guard cutter crew to assist in the search.

Currently searching for the woman are:

  • A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew
  • A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater HC-130 Hercules airplane crew
  • A Coast Guard Air Station Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry airplane crew
  • Coast Guard Cutter Kathleen Moore crew

