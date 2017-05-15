Parents of Seth Adams resolve civil suit against PBSO

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. - The parents of Seth Adams held a news conference Monday afternoon to announce a $2.5 million settlement with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office and Sgt. Michael Custer five years after the deputy shot and killed their unarmed 24-year-old son.

The Adams family sued Sgt. Custer and PBSO, accusing Custer of using excessive force when he killed their son in May 2012.

Lydia and Richard Adams delivered remarks and discussed their next steps alongside attorneys from Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll who represent them.

"The settlement is the largest one that's ever been made by the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Department which we feel is an acknowledgment by both the Sheriff and Sgt. Custer that the shooting of Seth Adams was unjustified," said attorney Wallace McCall. "In light of the facts that came out both in our pre-suit investigation and throughout the trial, we are making a demand upon the State Attorney David Aronberg as well as the U.S. Attorney's Office to reopen their criminal investigation into this shooting."

"This case has brought to light the inability of the sheriff's office to conduct an appropriate and thorough investigation," said Seth's father Richard Adams.

Lydia Adams, Seth's mother, said she is angry and broken. "My child should be here. My son should be here. He should be an uncle to his nephews. He should be taking me out for May Day. He should be laughing. He should be dancing at his wedding. He should be giving me more grandbabies. So many things I'll never know."

In March of this year, a federal judge declared a mistrial, after jurors could not unanimously reach a verdict over whether Sergeant Custer used excessive force. Eight of nine jurors found in favor of the Adams family. A second civil trial was set to begin on July 10.

On May 16, 2012, Sgt. Custer was participating in an undercover surveillance operation and parked his unmarked vehicle at a gardening business owned and operated by the Adams family, despite signs prohibiting after hours parking.

Seth Adams arrived home at about 11:40 p.m. that evening and, upon exiting his vehicle to open the gate, was confronted by Custer. During an ensuing altercation, Custer drew his Glock pistol and shot Adams three times, ultimately causing his death.



Custer testified Adams was shot after reaching into the cab of his truck, presumably to obtain a weapon, thereby putting Custer in fear for his life.

During the trial, the Adams and their attorneys presented testimony from several witnesses that showed physical evidence did not match with Custer's version of events. Adams was unarmed.

