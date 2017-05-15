Bathtub Beach reopens

Friday, May 12 2017 8:13 AM EDT2017-05-12 12:13:42 GMT
STUART, Fla. - Bathtub Beach has reopened after a much-needed beach renourishment project.
County officials undertook the project to repair damage caused by Hurricane Matthew in October of last year and a few other strong storms from 2016.
Access is once again available at the beach, parking lot, and pavilion.
"We're grateful for the community's patience while we completed this important work on a unique and much-loved beach," Martin County Coastal Engineer Kathy FitzPatrick said in a statement.
"We were able to take advantage of federal funding to repair damages to the beach from Hurricane Matthew, and restore an important environmental resource, enhance a recreational jewel, and strengthen the beach in advance of future storm seasons."