Bathtub Beach reopens - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Bathtub Beach reopens

STUART, Fla. - Bathtub Beach has reopened after a much-needed beach renourishment project.

County officials undertook the project to repair damage caused by Hurricane Matthew in October of last year and a few other strong storms from 2016.

Access is once again available at the beach, parking lot, and pavilion.

"We're grateful for the community's patience while we completed this important work on a unique and much-loved beach," Martin County Coastal Engineer Kathy FitzPatrick said in a statement.

"We were able to take advantage of federal funding to repair damages to the beach from Hurricane Matthew, and restore an important environmental resource, enhance a recreational jewel, and strengthen the beach in advance of future storm seasons."

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.