Two arrests in Port St. Lucie apartment shooting

Former U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown could spend the rest of her life in prison after being found guilty of taking money from a charity that was purported to be giving scholarships to poor students.

Police in Port St. Lucie have arrested two teenagers for a recent late-night shooting at an apartment complex. Detectives say one of those teens was setting up a friend to be robbed.

At 1 a-m the morning of May 1st, there was a knock at a door in the Peacock Run apartment complex.



“Why aren’t we sleeping? It’s school," asked Det. Sgt. Joe Norkus Monday at the Port St. Lucie Police Department.



A 16-year-old playing video games answered the door. He asked the other three teens inside if they’re armed. Hearing they’re not, he told them to come outside. They’re met by two armed teens.



“At that point, people ran off in different directions, they know they were being robbed," said Det. Sgt. Charlie Lumpkin.



Detectives say the intended target ran away with an unknown suspect firing at him. The other three teenagers ran into different rooms in the apartment. One ran into a bathroom, and was shot in the abdomen.

The other armed teenager, a 17 year-old, got shot in the wrist.



“We don’t know exactly who shot who. Whether he got a ricochet from himself or did he get a gunshot from the mother," said Det. Lumpkin.

That woman was trying to put her five and eight year-old children to bed when the gunfire erupted. She grabbed her own firearm but detectives said that she doesn’t recall if she fired.



As for the two arrested, the 17-year-old faces attempted second degree murder charges. His 16-year-old video game playing accomplice faces robbery and other charges. Neither has yet to be formally charged as an adult.



“We’re lucky. We’re lucky that some of those stray bullets didn’t hit someone that had absolutely nothing to do with any of this but sleeping too close," said Det. Lumpkin.



Police are still looking for two people in this case, the second suspected shooter and the getaway driver. If you have any information in this case, you’re asked to call police or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers.

