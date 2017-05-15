Sheriff talks about dangers law officers face

Miss District of Columbia, a 25-year-old scientist, was crowned Sunday in the 2017 edition of Miss USA.More >>
Miss District of Columbia, a 25-year-old scientist, was crowned Sunday in the 2017 edition of Miss USA.More >>
Undercover officer Chris Green accidentally overdosed on what is suspected to be fentanyl and carfentanyl after he helped arrest two men.More >>
Undercover officer Chris Green accidentally overdosed on what is suspected to be fentanyl and carfentanyl after he helped arrest two men.More >>
Melissa McCarthy was out on a New York street with a film crew, reportedly shooting a sketch, playing Press Secretary Sean "Spicey" Spicer, for SNL.More >>
Melissa McCarthy was out on a New York street with a film crew, reportedly shooting a sketch, playing Press Secretary Sean "Spicey" Spicer, for SNL.More >>