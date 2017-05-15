Crash with injuries delays traffic in Stuart - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Crash with injuries delays traffic in Stuart

The Martin County Sheriff's Office says a crash with injuries is delaying traffic in Stuart Monday evening. 

The accident happened on Monterey Road and Dixie Highway. 

It is not clear how many patients are involved or the extent of the injuries. 

Motorists are asked to avoid the area. 

 

