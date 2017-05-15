The Honest Company recalls baby wipes - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

The Honest Company recalls baby wipes

The Honest Company is voluntarily recalling certain lots of wipes due to the possible presence of mold. 

The company says the voluntary recall is being done out of an abundance of caution.

" We believe the affected product is not likely to cause adverse health consequences, however, impacted wipes do have a spotted discoloration and the aesthetics are unacceptable."

The product is distributed in the United States and Canada in the following configurations:

•10 count packages, UPC 0817810011276, 0816645024079, 0817810011276
•72 count packages, UPC 0817810011863, 7000000011863, 0816645023584, 0816645023591
•288 count packages, UPC 0817810014680
•576 count packages, UPC 0817810028540

The lot number is located on the back of the wipes package.

The company says that wipes are also included in Honest Diaper Cakes, Baby Basics Gift Set and Baby Arrival Gift Set.

No other products of The Honest Company are impacted by this recall.

Consumers may return affected product to their point of purchase for a full refund.

To see whether you have an affected lot, click here.

