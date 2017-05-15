Mail thefts reported in St. Lucie County

Former U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown could spend the rest of her life in prison after being found guilty of taking money from a charity that was purported to be giving scholarships to poor students.

Ex-congresswoman may spend rest of life in prison for fraud

Fiat Chrysler's US unit is recalling about 1M trucks because of a potential software glitch that could disable side air bags and seatbelts during a rollover.

Melissa McCarthy was out on a New York street with a film crew, reportedly shooting a sketch, playing Press Secretary Sean "Spicey" Spicer, for SNL.

Undercover officer Chris Green accidentally overdosed on what is suspected to be fentanyl and carfentanyl after he helped arrest two men.

Miss District of Columbia, a 25-year-old scientist, was crowned Sunday in the 2017 edition of Miss USA.

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. -- The St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office is asking people to be careful about where they drop their mail, and what they put in the envelope, following reports of mail being stolen from mailboxes and out of the blue mail drop boxes outside post offices.

Monday night, the sheriff’s office could not say how many thefts were reported, but said multiple cases are under investigation.

They were also not specific about how many post offices have been targeted, or homes.

Deputies say you should drop off your mail inside the post office if possible, and avoid putting any mail in your mail box that includes sensitive information or money.

USPS customers are taking note.

“People are just crazy. I don’t know if it’s desperation or what, but it’s crazy people would try to do something like that,” said Frank Spence.

He is going to continue to bypass the mail drop outside his post office.

“I’ll just keep going inside the office,” Spence said.

This warning from St. Lucie County comes just two weeks after a similar warning in Martin County.

Stuart police said thieves were fishing mail out of the mail drops at a post office off of SE Johnson Avenue.

The mailboxes were removed following 10 theft reports.