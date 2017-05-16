Wellington mayor investigated for violations

Former U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown could spend the rest of her life in prison after being found guilty of taking money from a charity that was purported to be giving scholarships to poor students.

Ex-congresswoman may spend rest of life in prison for fraud

Fiat Chrysler's US unit is recalling about 1M trucks because of a potential software glitch that could disable side air bags and seatbelts during a rollover.

Melissa McCarthy was out on a New York street with a film crew, reportedly shooting a sketch, playing Press Secretary Sean "Spicey" Spicer, for SNL.

Undercover officer Chris Green accidentally overdosed on what is suspected to be fentanyl and carfentanyl after he helped arrest two men.

Miss District of Columbia, a 25-year-old scientist, was crowned Sunday in the 2017 edition of Miss USA.

The Wellington mayor is under investigation for potential violations of elections code when she was running for re-election for a village council seat three years ago.

There are 12 counts against now Wellington Mayor Anne Gerwig, ranging from misidentifying the source of contributions to omitting donations altogether.

The recommendation for charges comes ahead of a Wednesday hearing in Tallahassee with the Florida Elections Commission.

In 2014, Anne Gerwig's ran for reelection on Wellington's Village Council Seat 2.

The eight-page report outlines a series of errors made on Gerwig's campaign disclosures.

They range from miscalculating 20 cents worth of campaign spending and confusing a physician to be a dentist to misidentifying the source of a nearly $11,000 donation and failing to report two contributions worth more $1,000 combined.

An email, phone call and Facebook message wasn't returned by Gerwig, so WPTV went to her house. After we rang the doorbell, she answered.

"I got your phone call, I'm on my way to a wake right now," Gerwig said from her front door. "The hearing is Wednesday that's all I can tell you. It's minor discrepancies on paperwork. I will make my case Wednesday in Tallahassee."

Voter Bart Novack filed the complaint on Dec. 30, 2015. The FEC followed up with its investigation.

Over the phone Monday, he said he would answer questions, like why he filed the complaint, after Wednesday's hearing.

In 2014 Novack filed an ethics complaint against former mayor Darell Bowen -- that complaint was dismissed.

Taxpayers would only pay legal bills if the FEC moved forward, and the claims were unfounded, then Gerwig would have to request reimbursement.

On Wednesday, the FEC will decide if they will move forward with the case. The worst possible outcome for the mayor is a $12,000 fine.