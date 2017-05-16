Boca Raton teacher pleads guilty to kissing students on the lips

-
A red circle marks where the sun is reflecting off atmospheric ice crystals in this view captured by NASA's EPIC instrument on NOAA's DSCOVR satellite. (Source: NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center)
A NASA camera is a million miles out on board the Deep Space Climate Observatory and is taking images almost hourly of Earth from a location between Earth and the sun. More >>
Miss District of Columbia, a 25-year-old scientist, was crowned Sunday in the 2017 edition of Miss USA. More >>
Undercover officer Chris Green accidentally overdosed on what is suspected to be fentanyl and carfentanyl after he helped arrest two men. More >>
Melissa McCarthy was out on a New York street with a film crew, reportedly shooting a sketch, playing Press Secretary Sean "Spicey" Spicer, for SNL.More >>
Fiat Chrysler's US unit is recalling about 1M trucks because of a potential software glitch that could disable side air bags and seatbelts during a rollover.More >>
A Boca Raton teacher accused of kissing students on the lips entering a guilty plea Tuesday morning.
Brian Kornbluth’s case was set to go to trial Wednesday.
Kornbluth will now serve a year of probation.
In exchange for the battery charge plea, court records show the state dropped the simple battery charge against him.
Korbnbluth was accused of kissing two students at Somerset Academy in Boca Raton.
After his arrest, police said they caught Kornbluth on one occasion on camera and say he lured one of the students with gummy bears.
