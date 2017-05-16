Boca Raton teacher pleads guilty to kissing students on the lips - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Boca Raton teacher pleads guilty to kissing students on the lips

A Boca Raton teacher accused of kissing students on the lips entering a guilty plea Tuesday morning.

Brian Kornbluth’s case was set to go to trial Wednesday.

Kornbluth will now serve a year of probation.

In exchange for the battery charge plea, court records show the state dropped the simple battery charge against him.

Korbnbluth was accused of kissing two students at Somerset Academy in Boca Raton.

After his arrest, police said they caught Kornbluth on one occasion on camera and say he lured one of the students with gummy bears.

