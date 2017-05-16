Woman accused of stealing from funeral fund - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) -- A South Dakota woman is accused of stealing thousands of dollars raised to pay funeral expenses for a friend's daughter.

Thirty-three-year-old Stephanie Lea Blaine of Sioux Falls is charged with grand theft, a felony that carries a maximum five years in prison. Court documents say Blaine raised about $3,900 online to help her friend with expenses. The mother checked with the funeral home and hospital where her daughter was treated and discovered no payments had been made. She informed the online fundraising website gofundme.com.

The Argus Leader reports court documents say gofundme.com froze the account after discovering that Blaine had made nine withdrawals.

The website reimbursed the grieving mother.

No phone listing for Blaine could be found.

