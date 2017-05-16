Woman accused of stealing from funeral fund

Fiat Chrysler's US unit is recalling about 1M trucks because of a potential software glitch that could disable side air bags and seatbelts during a rollover.

Fiat Chrysler's US unit is recalling about 1M trucks because of a potential software glitch that could disable side air bags and seatbelts during a rollover.

Melissa McCarthy was out on a New York street with a film crew, reportedly shooting a sketch, playing Press Secretary Sean "Spicey" Spicer, for SNL.

Melissa McCarthy was out on a New York street with a film crew, reportedly shooting a sketch, playing Press Secretary Sean "Spicey" Spicer, for SNL.

Undercover officer Chris Green accidentally overdosed on what is suspected to be fentanyl and carfentanyl after he helped arrest two men.

Undercover officer Chris Green accidentally overdosed on what is suspected to be fentanyl and carfentanyl after he helped arrest two men.

Miss District of Columbia, a 25-year-old scientist, was crowned Sunday in the 2017 edition of Miss USA.

Miss District of Columbia, a 25-year-old scientist, was crowned Sunday in the 2017 edition of Miss USA.

A NASA camera is a million miles out on board the Deep Space Climate Observatory and is taking images almost hourly of Earth from a location between Earth and the sun.

A NASA camera is a million miles out on board the Deep Space Climate Observatory and is taking images almost hourly of Earth from a location between Earth and the sun.

A red circle marks where the sun is reflecting off atmospheric ice crystals in this view captured by NASA's EPIC instrument on NOAA's DSCOVR satellite. (Source: NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center)

A red circle marks where the sun is reflecting off atmospheric ice crystals in this view captured by NASA's EPIC instrument on NOAA's DSCOVR satellite. (Source: NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) -- A South Dakota woman is accused of stealing thousands of dollars raised to pay funeral expenses for a friend's daughter.

Thirty-three-year-old Stephanie Lea Blaine of Sioux Falls is charged with grand theft, a felony that carries a maximum five years in prison. Court documents say Blaine raised about $3,900 online to help her friend with expenses. The mother checked with the funeral home and hospital where her daughter was treated and discovered no payments had been made. She informed the online fundraising website gofundme.com.

The Argus Leader reports court documents say gofundme.com froze the account after discovering that Blaine had made nine withdrawals.

The website reimbursed the grieving mother.

No phone listing for Blaine could be found.

---