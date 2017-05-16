Boy's cocaine death investigated as homicide

Fiat Chrysler's US unit is recalling about 1M trucks because of a potential software glitch that could disable side air bags and seatbelts during a rollover.

Melissa McCarthy was out on a New York street with a film crew, reportedly shooting a sketch, playing Press Secretary Sean "Spicey" Spicer, for SNL.

Melissa McCarthy as 'Sean Spicer' rides down street on podium

Undercover officer Chris Green accidentally overdosed on what is suspected to be fentanyl and carfentanyl after he helped arrest two men.

Miss District of Columbia, a 25-year-old scientist, was crowned Sunday in the 2017 edition of Miss USA.

A NASA camera is a million miles out on board the Deep Space Climate Observatory and is taking images almost hourly of Earth from a location between Earth and the sun.

A red circle marks where the sun is reflecting off atmospheric ice crystals in this view captured by NASA's EPIC instrument on NOAA's DSCOVR satellite. (Source: NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center)

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) -- Police are investigating the death of a 9-year-old Ohio boy as a possible homicide after tests showed the cause was acute cocaine toxicity.

Marcus Lee Jr. died on Dec. 26 after being rushed to a hospital by ambulance from his mother's home in Youngstown.

Police Lt. Doug Bobovnyik says the boy apparently ingested cocaine, which was found in his stomach. No cocaine was found at the home when police were contacted after the child died.

Marcus' father and stepmother tell WFMJ-TV that they initially were told his death was likely due to a seizure or other defect.

The station reports that Marcus' mother now has an attorney and police haven't spoken more with her.

Prosecutors will decide whether a grand jury should consider possible criminal charges over the boy's death.