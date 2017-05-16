Coast Guard searching for missing plane

Fiat Chrysler's US unit is recalling about 1M trucks because of a potential software glitch that could disable side air bags and seatbelts during a rollover.

Melissa McCarthy was out on a New York street with a film crew, reportedly shooting a sketch, playing Press Secretary Sean "Spicey" Spicer, for SNL.

Undercover officer Chris Green accidentally overdosed on what is suspected to be fentanyl and carfentanyl after he helped arrest two men.

Miss District of Columbia, a 25-year-old scientist, was crowned Sunday in the 2017 edition of Miss USA.

A NASA camera is a million miles out on board the Deep Space Climate Observatory and is taking images almost hourly of Earth from a location between Earth and the sun.

A red circle marks where the sun is reflecting off atmospheric ice crystals in this view captured by NASA's EPIC instrument on NOAA's DSCOVR satellite. (Source: NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center)

MIAMI (AP) -- The U.S. Coast Guard is searching in the Bahamas for a small plane with four people from New York on board.

A Coast Guard statement says air traffic control in Miami lost radar and radio contact with the twin-engine MU-2B east of the island of Eleuthera.

Coast Guard aircraft were searching along with Customs and Border Patrol and the Royal Bahamas Defense Force were concentrating the search effort Tuesday about 40 miles east of Eleuthera.

The plane was en route from Puerto Rico to the small city of Titusville on the east coast of Florida when authorities lost contact Monday.

The people on board the plane were identified as Jennifer Blumin and Nathan Ulrich of New York along with his 4-year-old and 10-year-old sons.