Local restaurants forced to close temporarily after state inspectors find roaches, rodent droppings

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - Four area restaurants were ordered to temporarily close their doors following visits by state health inspectors, who found high priority violations during inspections.

An inspector spotted more than a hundred rodent droppings at Old Dixie Cafe Breakfast & Lunch in Jupiter.

In his report, the inspector also noted an accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the ice machine and old food debris on the guard of a slicer.

During a visit at Kangaroo House Subs and More in Lake Park, an inspector noticed nearly three dozen live roaches, including in the sink and on a cutting board.

It was also cited for a microwave soiled with encrusted food debris and food that wasn’t properly date marked.

The May 11 inspection for Hokkaido Hibachi El Sushi makes note of both live and dead roaches, which led to its temporary closure as well as a black/green mold-like substance in the interior of the ice machine, among other violations.

In addition to live roaches crawling around in the storage room and kitchen area, Juliana's Restaurant in Lake Worth was cited for not keeping food at cool temperatures. Inspectors also cited the restaurant for raw beef being stored over cooked chicken inside a walk-in cooler.

The inspections and subsequent closures took place last week.

All restaurants have since reopened after passing follow-up inspections.

