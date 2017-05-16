Local restaurants forced to close temporarily after state inspectors find roaches, rodent droppings

Undercover officer Chris Green accidentally overdosed on what is suspected to be fentanyl and carfentanyl after he helped arrest two men.

Undercover officer Chris Green accidentally overdosed on what is suspected to be fentanyl and carfentanyl after he helped arrest two men.

Miss District of Columbia, a 25-year-old scientist, was crowned Sunday in the 2017 edition of Miss USA.

Miss District of Columbia, a 25-year-old scientist, was crowned Sunday in the 2017 edition of Miss USA.

Officials say they are now treating the boy’s death as a possible homicide.

Officials say they are now treating the boy’s death as a possible homicide.

A NASA camera is a million miles out on board the Deep Space Climate Observatory and is taking images almost hourly of Earth from a location between Earth and the sun.

A NASA camera is a million miles out on board the Deep Space Climate Observatory and is taking images almost hourly of Earth from a location between Earth and the sun.

A red circle marks where the sun is reflecting off atmospheric ice crystals in this view captured by NASA's EPIC instrument on NOAA's DSCOVR satellite. (Source: NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center)

A red circle marks where the sun is reflecting off atmospheric ice crystals in this view captured by NASA's EPIC instrument on NOAA's DSCOVR satellite. (Source: NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center)

Since Friday, malware has infected an estimated 300,000 computers in 150 countries.

Since Friday, malware has infected an estimated 300,000 computers in 150 countries.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - Four area restaurants were ordered to temporarily close their doors following visits by state health inspectors, who found high priority violations during inspections.

An inspector spotted more than a hundred rodent droppings at Old Dixie Cafe Breakfast & Lunch in Jupiter.

In his report, the inspector also noted an accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the ice machine and old food debris on the guard of a slicer.

During a visit at Kangaroo House Subs and More in Lake Park, an inspector noticed nearly three dozen live roaches, including in the sink and on a cutting board.

It was also cited for a microwave soiled with encrusted food debris and food that wasn’t properly date marked.

The May 11 inspection for Hokkaido Hibachi El Sushi makes note of both live and dead roaches, which led to its temporary closure as well as a black/green mold-like substance in the interior of the ice machine, among other violations.

In addition to live roaches crawling around in the storage room and kitchen area, Juliana's Restaurant in Lake Worth was cited for not keeping food at cool temperatures. Inspectors also cited the restaurant for raw beef being stored over cooked chicken inside a walk-in cooler.

The inspections and subsequent closures took place last week.

All restaurants have since reopened after passing follow-up inspections.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.