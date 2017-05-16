St. Lucie Co. approves new ordinance that determines where medicinal marijuana can be sold

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. St. Lucie County Commissioners have approved a new ordinance that determines where medicinal marijuana can be sold.
Commissioners agreed to expand the distance between dispensaries from 1 to 5 miles.
That would reduce from 32 to 9, the number of dispensaries allowed in the unincorporated part of the county.
The new guidelines also prevent a dispensary from opening within 1,000 feet of a school, daycare, religious institution, or liquor store.
Commissioners agreed to a request from the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office allowing a fire chief, code enforcement officer, deputy, or police officer to conduct a random inspection during normal business hours.
