St. Lucie Co. approves new ordinance that determines where medicinal marijuana can be sold

Undercover officer Chris Green accidentally overdosed on what is suspected to be fentanyl and carfentanyl after he helped arrest two men.

Miss District of Columbia, a 25-year-old scientist, was crowned Sunday in the 2017 edition of Miss USA.

Officials say they are now treating the boy’s death as a possible homicide.

A NASA camera is a million miles out on board the Deep Space Climate Observatory and is taking images almost hourly of Earth from a location between Earth and the sun.

A red circle marks where the sun is reflecting off atmospheric ice crystals in this view captured by NASA's EPIC instrument on NOAA's DSCOVR satellite. (Source: NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center)

Since Friday, malware has infected an estimated 300,000 computers in 150 countries.

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. St. Lucie County Commissioners have approved a new ordinance that determines where medicinal marijuana can be sold.

Commissioners agreed to expand the distance between dispensaries from 1 to 5 miles.

That would reduce from 32 to 9, the number of dispensaries allowed in the unincorporated part of the county.

The new guidelines also prevent a dispensary from opening within 1,000 feet of a school, daycare, religious institution, or liquor store.

Commissioners agreed to a request from the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office allowing a fire chief, code enforcement officer, deputy, or police officer to conduct a random inspection during normal business hours.

