St. Lucie Co. approves new ordinance that determines where medic - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

St. Lucie Co. approves new ordinance that determines where medicinal marijuana can be sold

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. St. Lucie County Commissioners have approved a new ordinance that determines where medicinal marijuana can be sold.

Commissioners agreed to expand the distance between dispensaries from 1 to 5 miles.

That would reduce from 32 to 9, the number of dispensaries allowed in the unincorporated part of the county.

The new guidelines also prevent a dispensary from opening within 1,000 feet of a school, daycare, religious institution, or liquor store.

Commissioners agreed to a request from the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office allowing a fire chief, code enforcement officer, deputy, or police officer to conduct a random inspection during normal business hours.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.