Vero moves closer to selling electric utility

Undercover officer Chris Green accidentally overdosed on what is suspected to be fentanyl and carfentanyl after he helped arrest two men.

Undercover officer Chris Green accidentally overdosed on what is suspected to be fentanyl and carfentanyl after he helped arrest two men.

Miss District of Columbia, a 25-year-old scientist, was crowned Sunday in the 2017 edition of Miss USA.

Miss District of Columbia, a 25-year-old scientist, was crowned Sunday in the 2017 edition of Miss USA.

Officials say they are now treating the boy’s death as a possible homicide.

Officials say they are now treating the boy’s death as a possible homicide.

A NASA camera is a million miles out on board the Deep Space Climate Observatory and is taking images almost hourly of Earth from a location between Earth and the sun.

A NASA camera is a million miles out on board the Deep Space Climate Observatory and is taking images almost hourly of Earth from a location between Earth and the sun.

A red circle marks where the sun is reflecting off atmospheric ice crystals in this view captured by NASA's EPIC instrument on NOAA's DSCOVR satellite. (Source: NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center)

A red circle marks where the sun is reflecting off atmospheric ice crystals in this view captured by NASA's EPIC instrument on NOAA's DSCOVR satellite. (Source: NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center)

Since Friday, malware has infected an estimated 300,000 computers in 150 countries.

Since Friday, malware has infected an estimated 300,000 computers in 150 countries.

VERO BEACH, Fla. -- Vero Beach leaders Tuesday took a big step toward selling the city’s electric utility to Florida Power and Light.

The council voted 4-1 to sign a letter of intent to move forward with negotiations.

FPL is offering to pay $185 million for the utility. About two-thirds of that figure would allow Vero Beach to get out of two existing power agreements.

It was critical that the letter of intent be passed in order to go forward with something that will benefit the city of Vero Beach," said Vero Beach Mayor Laura Moss.

“It’s a long process to work through everything and we’re hoping to get the full purchase and sale agreement back before the council in the next few months," said FPL spokeswoman Sarah Gatewood.

The issue of whether to sell to FPL has dragged on for years.

Voters approved to move forward in 2013 and the city closed its power plant in 2015.

Supporters said the move will bring down customer electric rates. Opponents say the city rates are becoming more competitive, and that FPL’s rates will go up after the sale.

Even if a final sale is approved, it may be late 2018 before FPL assumes control.