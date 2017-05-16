Charges under review for Sebastian K9 handler - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Charges under review for Sebastian K9 handler

The Melbourne State Attorney’s Office is reviewing whether to file animal cruelty charges against a Sebastian police officer after a K9 died when left inside a police vehicle.

K9 Diesel was found deceased inside the handler’s K9 Patrol Unit vehicle on April 28.

Melbourne police submitted their evidence to the State Attorney’s Office for review on May 16.

K9 Diesel had been part of the Sebastian Police Department for about a year.

Detectives won't say where the handler was when the dog died. 

