City of Lake Worth issues phone scam warning

LAKE WORTH, Fla. -- The City of Lake Worth is warning residents to be aware of a phone scam targeting Lake Worth Utilities customers.

The City says the scammers may use false phone numbers that could appear on a caller ID to be originating from the City of Lake Worth.

The scammers may threaten to shut the power off unless a payment is made immediately with a Green Dot MoneyPak card or personal credit card.

The City of Lake Worth reminds citizens that Lake Worth Utilies will never call and demand credit card information or take Green Dot MoneyPak cards as payment with the threat of disconnection.

The City does not ask for personal information from customers unless the customer initiates the call.

If you have been a victim of this scam, you are encouraged to call Lake Worth Utilities at 561-533-7300 or make a Suspicious Incident Report with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office at 561-688-3400. Once a customer is given a case number, they should contact Lake Worth Utilities who will forward the information to the detective in charge.

