Authorities seize 7,000 birds in raid

Undercover officer Chris Green accidentally overdosed on what is suspected to be fentanyl and carfentanyl after he helped arrest two men.

Undercover officer Chris Green accidentally overdosed on what is suspected to be fentanyl and carfentanyl after he helped arrest two men.

Miss District of Columbia, a 25-year-old scientist, was crowned Sunday in the 2017 edition of Miss USA.

Miss District of Columbia, a 25-year-old scientist, was crowned Sunday in the 2017 edition of Miss USA.

Officials say they are now treating the boy’s death as a possible homicide.

Officials say they are now treating the boy’s death as a possible homicide.

A NASA camera is a million miles out on board the Deep Space Climate Observatory and is taking images almost hourly of Earth from a location between Earth and the sun.

A NASA camera is a million miles out on board the Deep Space Climate Observatory and is taking images almost hourly of Earth from a location between Earth and the sun.

A red circle marks where the sun is reflecting off atmospheric ice crystals in this view captured by NASA's EPIC instrument on NOAA's DSCOVR satellite. (Source: NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center)

A red circle marks where the sun is reflecting off atmospheric ice crystals in this view captured by NASA's EPIC instrument on NOAA's DSCOVR satellite. (Source: NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center)

Since Friday, malware has infected an estimated 300,000 computers in 150 countries.

Since Friday, malware has infected an estimated 300,000 computers in 150 countries.

VAL VERDE, Calif. (AP) -- Authorities in Los Angeles County say they have seized 7,000 birds in one of the largest busts of illegal cockfighting in U.S. history.

The Sheriff's Department says the birds were seized Monday in a remote area of Val Verde, about 25 miles north of Los Angeles.

Several dead roosters also were found, along with equipment such as the blades used during cockfights.

Sheriff's Sgt. Bob Boese tells the Santa Clarita Valley Signal that about 10 were detained, including the property owners and people working on the property.

Authorities say 2,700 birds were seized during a raid on the same property in 2007.