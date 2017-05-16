Authorities seize 7,000 birds in raid

-
Since Friday, malware has infected an estimated 300,000 computers in 150 countries.
A red circle marks where the sun is reflecting off atmospheric ice crystals in this view captured by NASA's EPIC instrument on NOAA's DSCOVR satellite. (Source: NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center)
A NASA camera is a million miles out on board the Deep Space Climate Observatory and is taking images almost hourly of Earth from a location between Earth and the sun. More >>
Officials say they are now treating the boy's death as a possible homicide.
Miss District of Columbia, a 25-year-old scientist, was crowned Sunday in the 2017 edition of Miss USA.
Undercover officer Chris Green accidentally overdosed on what is suspected to be fentanyl and carfentanyl after he helped arrest two men.
VAL VERDE, Calif. (AP) -- Authorities in Los Angeles County say they have seized 7,000 birds in one of the largest busts of illegal cockfighting in U.S. history.
The Sheriff's Department says the birds were seized Monday in a remote area of Val Verde, about 25 miles north of Los Angeles.
Several dead roosters also were found, along with equipment such as the blades used during cockfights.
Sheriff's Sgt. Bob Boese tells the Santa Clarita Valley Signal that about 10 were detained, including the property owners and people working on the property.
Authorities say 2,700 birds were seized during a raid on the same property in 2007.Associated Press 2017