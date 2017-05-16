K9 Casper will return to work following injury

Story Video: Click here

The PBSO K9 injured during a shootout with a robbery suspect will be returning to work once he’s cleared by doctors.



It’s a night Deputy John Sylvester will never forget, the night his K9 partner likely saved his life.



“Best way to explain, it’s like another one of my kids,” said Sylvester about his relationship with his K9. “When the rounds came, it was meant for a group of us. Unfortunately, [K9 Casper] was the one who took the round.”



There was an armed robbery early Friday morning. The suspect, Philip Oshea, escaped from deputies after a short shootout. That same afternoon, deputies tracked O'Shea to Jupiter where he once again opened fire.

Deputies fired back killing O'Shea.



“We were checking on everyone to make sure everyone was OK,” said Sylvester.

That’s when deputies realized K9 Casper had been hit. A bullet was lodged in the muscle on near his hip.



“I was very upset,” said Sylvester. “But kept my composure and got him the care he needed right away.”



Miraculously, the bullet missed the bone. Veterinarians say that will make his recovery faster and far less complex.



Now, just days after the shooting, Casper is regaining his energy and strength, knowing he will soon be back patrolling with his partner



“I’m just thankful that he’s okay,” said Sylvester.



On top of patrols, Casper is also what they call a bomb dog, trained to detect explosive devices. Casper has done protection details for the president.

