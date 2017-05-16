Canceled wedding reception turns into charity

Undercover officer Chris Green accidentally overdosed on what is suspected to be fentanyl and carfentanyl after he helped arrest two men.

Miss District of Columbia, a 25-year-old scientist, was crowned Sunday in the 2017 edition of Miss USA.

Officials say they are now treating the boy’s death as a possible homicide.

A NASA camera is a million miles out on board the Deep Space Climate Observatory and is taking images almost hourly of Earth from a location between Earth and the sun.

A red circle marks where the sun is reflecting off atmospheric ice crystals in this view captured by NASA's EPIC instrument on NOAA's DSCOVR satellite. (Source: NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- A canceled wedding with a nonrefundable reception became a celebration for families and volunteers for a Ronald McDonald House in Minneapolis.

Jenna Yorkovich called off the wedding seven weeks before the big day, but the money paid for the venue and food at Nicollet Island Pavilion could not be returned.

The 23-year-old Maplewood woman tells the Star Tribune (http://strib.mn/2qtjCj4 ) that even though she had made one of the hardest decisions of her life, there was no reason it couldn't end happily. As an employee of Children's Hospital in Minneapolis, Yorkovich knew the Ronald McDonald House would be a great place for the donation of her dream wedding reception. The Ronald McDonald House provides a place to stay for families with hospitalized children.

More than 150 people, including Yorkovich's family, attended the event Friday.